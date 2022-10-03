ECI Sectional preview, top players, season recap

Note: Blackford did not respond to The Star Press’ information request

MUNCIE, Ind. — IHSAA boys soccer Sectional tournaments begin on Monday and run through Saturday.

Yorktown was the Lone area team to hoist a Trophy in 2021, but there’s Talent spread around East Central Indiana as multiple teams have a shot at a title.

Here’s the schedule and a season breakdown for each squad:

Round 1 schedule

Class 3A Fishers Sectional

Muncie Central v. Fishers at 7 pm Monday, Oct. 3.

Class 2A Delta Sectional

Jay County v. New Castle at 5 pm Monday, Oct. 3.

Blackford v. Eastbrook at 5 pm Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Delta v. Yorktown at 7 pm Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Class A Anderson Prep Sectional

Muncie Burris v. Tri-Central at 5:30 pm Monday, Oct. 3.

Class A Knightstown Sectional

Wapahani v. Union County at 7 pm Monday, Oct. 3.

Muncie Central

Records: 9-6 (3-4 NCC)

Top performers:

Jr. Finn Gruver — 48 points (eighth in 3A, first in NCC), 19 goals, 12 assists

Jr. Josh Sexton — 37 points (second in NCC), 18 goals

Jr. Ezra Fuller — 13 assists (fifth in 3A, first in NCC)

Jr. Tucker Lowe — 122 saves (second in NCC)

Breakout player: Freshman Angel Rueda has been second or third on the Bearcats in assists throughout the year as the team’s center midfielder and has scored multiple goals, including a game-winner against Delta.

From head coach Shea Hill: “Our group has continued to grow and develop this year. We only had one back-to-back loss this year. We were able to rebound after every other loss with a win, which shows a great resiliency and ability to learn from our Mistakes . We improved our record again this year, which makes three years in a row of improvement in that category. Best of all, this was done with zero Seniors in the starting lineup, so we are working to continue this improvement and build momentum heading into the postseason and next year. We drew a Juggernaut in Fishers (10-2-4) to start our sectional, but we know that we can play them tough. We played them last year in the second round and had a great performance playing them close all game, losing 2-0 at the end of the day. We are a better team this year, but Fishers is a very Talented team with loads of experience and great coaching. It’s a great chance for us to go show our grit and toughness in one of the best sectionals in the state.”

Delta

Records: 7-7-1 (3-4 HHC)

Top performers:

Jr. Brayden Stanley — 47 points and 21 goals (both first in HHC), five assists

Sr. Levi Griffis — 11 goals, 10 assists (third in HHC)

St. Mason Lynn — 11 assists (second in HHC)

Breakout player: Sophomore goalkeeper Samori McKell-Jeffers has overcome the Eagles losing their entire starting backline from a season ago to notch 124 saves for the year, helping the team’s defense stay afloat.

From head coach Kurt Griffis: “Hard working group that has adapted well to the loss of 13 seniors. We want the work.”

Yorktown

Records: 6-7-2 (3-4 HHC)

Top performers:

Sr. Jackson Furnish — 40 points (third in HHC), 18 goals (second in HHC), five goals against Anderson on Aug. 23

Sr. Carter Fauquher — 160 saves (17th in the state, eighth in 2A, first in HHC)

Comeback player: Junior center midfielder Ethan Guinn broke his wrist during the team’s first game, but recently returned to the field and added two goals and two assists in 4 games.

Wapahani

Records: 4-12

Top performers:

Sr. Ian McClellan — 24 points and 11 goals (both team highs)

Jr. Dylan Altic — 179 saves, saves 76.5% of opponent shots on goal, had 43 saves against Mississinewa on Sept. 13

Breakout player: Junior Landon Weller, a first-year player, has developed into the leader of Wapahani’s defense as a center back. “He has such a contagious, positive attitude that you cannot teach,” and is adept at heading the ball.

From head coach: Josh Kauffman “I think as a whole we struggled to find our identity (during) the first half of the season. We have Talented players from Seniors all the way down to juniors, it was just the challenge of getting them all on the same page that was tough for us. As the season has progressed, we have started to understand the game more, we have started to understand our strengths and weaknesses more, and have really started playing more as a whole unit. We have been competitive in every game since we have switched our mindset, and our team as a whole has really started to blossom. We are really looking to make a run this year in the postseason as we have the tools and drive to do it more than ever.”

Muncie Burris

Records: 10-5-1 (4-1 PAAC), third place in conference tournament

Top performers:

Sr. Bryce Karnes — 75 points (18th in the country, fifth in the state), 29 goals (seventh in the state), 17 assists (14th in the state)

Jr. Asher Donahue — 43 points (third in PAAC) 17 goals, nine assists (third in PAAC)

Breakout players: Senior Carter Fisher’s return to the team after not playing last season and the addition of junior David Chen in the central midfield have been instrumental to the team’s success.

From head coach David Karnes: “Our team turned overconfidence and individual play into confidence and teamwork through the last half of the season, going on an eight-game winning streak which included big wins over Delta, Yorktown and Anderson. Burris is poised for a strong run in sectionals and beyond if we can continue this trend.”

Jay County

Records: 5-5-1 (1-1 ACAC)

Top performers:

Midfielder Dylan Marentes

Striker Levi Muhlenkamp

Breakout player: Defender Joshua Dowlen was described as “strong, fast, and reliable” by his coach.

From head coach Bobby Ruiz: “Not bad. We knew the team was young and way too short in numbers (with) just enough to fill the varsity team, and we did not expect big wins, but we have few good ones. (We’re) coming into Sectional Worse than we started with some injuries,”

New Castle

Records: 2-13 (0-7 HHC)

Top performers:

Jaykwan Guerrero — five points (team high), two goals, one assist

Ashton Rainer — four points, one goal, two assists

Jr. Andrew Christman — 131 saves (12th in 2A, third in HHC)

Breakout players: Juniors Ethan Ma and Isaac Madden have stepped into leadership roles on the team’s defense, developing into players the team relies upon.

From head coach Tyron Rainer: “We have a really young team. There are 10 freshmen and sophomores on our roster. Nine of these young men had never played a second of varsity soccer prior to this season. It has been a trial by fire, so to speak. I feel like they have gained some invaluable experience that might not otherwise have happened in past seasons. We are looking to see if we can put all of the Lessons that we have learned throughout the regular season together in the post season.”

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SPand contact him at [email protected]