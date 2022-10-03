ECI Sectional preview, top players, season recap

Note: Blackford did not respond to The Star Press’ information request

MUNCIE, Ind. — IHSAA boys soccer Sectional tournaments begin on Monday and run through Saturday.

Yorktown was the Lone area team to hoist a Trophy in 2021, but there’s Talent spread around East Central Indiana as multiple teams have a shot at a title.

Here’s the schedule and a season breakdown for each squad:

Round 1 schedule

Class 3A Fishers Sectional

  • Muncie Central v. Fishers at 7 pm Monday, Oct. 3.

Class 2A Delta Sectional

  • Jay County v. New Castle at 5 pm Monday, Oct. 3.
  • Blackford v. Eastbrook at 5 pm Tuesday, Oct. 4.
  • Delta v. Yorktown at 7 pm Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Class A Anderson Prep Sectional

  • Muncie Burris v. Tri-Central at 5:30 pm Monday, Oct. 3.

Class A Knightstown Sectional

  • Wapahani v. Union County at 7 pm Monday, Oct. 3.

Muncie Central

Records: 9-6 (3-4 NCC)

Top performers:

  • Jr. Finn Gruver — 48 points (eighth in 3A, first in NCC), 19 goals, 12 assists
  • Jr. Josh Sexton — 37 points (second in NCC), 18 goals
  • Jr. Ezra Fuller — 13 assists (fifth in 3A, first in NCC)
  • Jr. Tucker Lowe — 122 saves (second in NCC)

Breakout player: Freshman Angel Rueda has been second or third on the Bearcats in assists throughout the year as the team’s center midfielder and has scored multiple goals, including a game-winner against Delta.

