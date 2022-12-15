ECAC Announces 2022 Division III Women’s Volleyball All-ECAC and Major Awards



DANBURY, Conn. – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced its 2022 Division III Women’s Volleyball All-ECAC Teams and major awards.

It was nearly a clean sweep for National Champions Juniata College in the major awards. Mackenzie Coley won Offensive Player of the Year, Audrey Muth won Rookie of the Year, and Heather Pavlik won Coach of the Year. Lindsey Hirano of NYU Returns as an award winner, this time as Defensive Player of the Year.

Mackenzie Coley – Juniata College Middle Blocker

Lindsey Hirano – NYU Libero

Audrey Muth – Juniata College Outside Hitter

Heather Pavlick – Juniata College Coach

ECAC Division III Women’s Volleyball All-ECAC First Team*

Anne Beckemeyer – Kean University, So., MH

Mackenzie Coley— Juniata College, So., MB

Hannah Dalton – Cabrini University, Gr., OH

Lily Podolan— Juniata College, So., Opposite

Haley Holz – NYU, Sr., OH

Olivia Foley – Juniata College, Jr., S

Lindsey Hirano – NYU, So., L

ECAC Division III Women’s Volleyball All-ECAC Second Team

Haley Green – Stockton University, Sr., OH

Amanda Chew – Salisbury University, Sr., OH

Faith Harer – John Jay College, So., OH

Shannon McGrath – Union College, Fr., OH

Stella Yan – Carnegie Mellon University, Jr., S

Gina Custer – Cabrini University, Gr., L

*additional due to ties in voting

ABOUT THE ECAC

The ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference) is an eighty-four-year-old organization with well over 200 member schools across all three NCAA Divisions – I, II and III. The ECAC exists to enhance the experience of student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics and provides great value for Universities and Colleges by sponsoring championships, leagues, Bowl games, tournaments and other competitions throughout the Northeast. The ECAC’s esports platform is growing and now totals more than sixty Colleges and Universities and is expanding the Geographic footprint for the conference nationally. The ECAC is also sponsoring competitions and leagues involving other varsity and club sports that do not fall under the umbrella of the NCAA.

STAY CONNECTED

Stay updated on the latest news, Championships and more by connecting with the ECAC on Facebook (ECACSports), Twitter (@ECACSports) and Instagram (@ECACSports).