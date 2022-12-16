ECAC Announces 2022 Division III Women’s Soccer All-ECAC and Major Awards



DANBURY, Conn. – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced its 2022 Division III Women’s Soccer All-ECAC Teams and major awards.

The University of Pittsburgh Greensburg won two major awards, with Ashley Lucas winning Offensive Player of the Year and Megan Hickey winning Rookie of the Year. Rachel Legg of Carnegie Mellon won Defensive Player of the Year and Kristin Giotta from FDU – Florham won Coach of the Year.

Ashley Lucas – Pitt-Greensburg Forward

Rachel Legg – Carnegie Mellon Defender

Megan Hickey – Pitt-Greensburg Forward

Kristin Giotta – FDU – Florham Coach

ECAC Division III Women’s Soccer All-ECAC First Team*

Mia Lopez – FDU – Florham, So., F

Ashley Lucas – Pitt-Greensburg, Sr., F

Skylar Parker – CCNY, Jr., F

Josephine Sorce – Marywood University, Jr., M

Katie Healy – John Jay College, Sr., M

Julia Redilla – Westminster College, Sr., M

Kaleigh Dale – Springfield College, Sr., M

Rebekah Cunningham – Cabrini University, Jr., D

Brooke Longstreet – Marywood University, Gr., D

Sophia Galietta – Westminster College, Jr., D

Rachel Legg – Carnegie Mellon University, Sr., D

Megan Murphy – Westminster College, Fr., GK

ECAC Division III Women’s Soccer All-ECAC Second Team*

Kim Brites – NJCU, So., F

Cassidy Jester – USMMA, Sr., F

Megan Hickey – Pitt-Greensburg, Fr., F

Autumn Dougherty – Salisbury University, Sr., F

Gabriella Funk – NYU, Sr., M

Abbey Curcio – St. Joseph’s University – LI, Sr., M

Chloe Britton – Neumann University, Sr., M

Abby Henise – Pitt-Greensburg, Fr., D

Nylah Pannebaker – Pitt-Greensburg, Jr., D

Sophia Drea – Stockton University, So., D

Celina Schenk – Farmingdale State College, Sr., D

Kiani Barnard-Pratt – Alfred University, Fr., GK

*additional due to ties in voting

