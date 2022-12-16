ECAC Announces 2022 Division III Men’s Soccer All-ECAC and Major Awards



DANBURY, Conn. – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced its 2022 Division III Men’s Soccer All-ECAC Teams and major awards.

Franco Catania of Rutgers Newark was voted Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. Goucher’s Ali Kazim Nakhid won Defensive Player of the Year. Caleb Yuricha, the freshman forward from Pitt-Greensburg won Rookie of the Year. Mike Dreves of Grove City won Coach of the Year.



Franco Catania – Rutgers Newark Forward



Ali Kazim Nakhid – Goucher College Defender



Caleb Yuricha – University of Pittsburgh – Greensburg Forward



Mike Dreves – Grove City College Coach

ECAC Division III Men’s Soccer All-ECAC First Team*

Franco Catania-Rutgers Newark, Sr., F

Caleb Yuricha – Pitt-Greensburg, Fr., F

Sam Belitz – Grove City College, Sr., F

Tyler Caterino – Westminster College, Gr., M

Cody Baker-Green – Utica University, Jr., M

Matt Wyant – Mount Saint Mary College, Sr., M

Osbin Mendez – Ramapo College, Jr., D

Denton Henry – US Merchant Marine Academy, Gr., D

Jason Edmunds – Carnegie Mellon University, Sr., D

Jonah Dias – Rutgers Newark, So., D

Ali Kazim Nakhid – Goucher College, Sr., D

Nick Linebaugh – NJCU, Sr., GK

ECAC Division III Men’s Soccer All-ECAC Second Team*

Damien Zurawski – Ramapo College, Jr., F

Arkan Tahsildaroglu – NYU, Jr., F

Byamungu Mugushu – Utica University, Jr., F

Nick LoBiondo – Cabrini University, Jr., M

Jamali Zarnadze – Baruch College, Sr., M

Joe Alba – Rutgers Newark, Sr., M

Paul Silva – RPI, Gr., M

Ederson La Torra – Ramapo College, Jr., D

Clay Meredith – Grove City College, Jr., D

Alex Duopu – Neumann University, So., D

Nicholas Bilotti – Baruch College, Sr., D

Kevin Umanzor – Lehman College, Sr., D

Justin Silva – Farmingdale State, Sr., GK

*additional due to ties in voting

