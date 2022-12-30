ECAC Announces 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball All-ECAC and Major Awards



DANBURY, Conn. – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced its 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball All-ECAC Teams and major awards.

Lani Mason from the University of Delaware won Offensive Player of the Year. Hope Matschner of Iona University, holder of the NCAA record for digs/sets, won Defensive Player of the Year. Princeton’s Lucia Scalamandre won Rookie of the Year and Don Metil of Towson University won Coach of the Year

Lani Mason – University of Delaware Outside Hitter

Hope Matschner – Iona University Libero

Lucia Scalamandre – Princeton University Middle Hitter

Don Metil – Towson University Coach

ECAC Division I Women’s Volleyball All-ECAC First Team*

Kiera Booth – VillanovaUniversity, Jr., MB

Lydia Wiers – Towson University, Sr., MB

Lani Mason – University of Delaware, Sr., OH

Madi Tyus – Saint Francis University, So., OH

KJ Johnson – Fairfield University, Sr., OH

Lindsey Kelly – Princeton University, Sr., S

Hope Matschner – Iona University, Jr., L

ECAC Division I Women’s Volleyball All-ECAC Second Team*

Tatijana Fucka – Fairleigh Dickinson University, Gr., MB

Barbora Hoskova – Long Island University, Sr., OH

Erica Staunton – Northeastern University, Sr., OH

Sasha van der Merwe – Marist College, Jr., OH

Zyare Abdul-Rahim – Hofstra University, Jr., RS

Avery Luoma – Princeton University, Jr., RS

Ella Bourque – Canisius College, Fr., S

Anastasia Scott – Long Island University, Gr., L

*additional due to ties in voting

