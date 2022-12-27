ECAC Announces 2022 Division I Women’s Soccer All-ECAC and Major Awards



DANBURY, Conn. – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced its 2022 Division I Women’s Soccer All-ECAC Teams and major awards.

Aitana Martinez-Montoya from Fairleigh Dickinson University won Offensive Player of the Year while Alexandrea Blom, goalkeeper of James Madison University, won Defensive Player of the Year. Maddy Theraiult from Fairfield University won Rookie of the Year. Kylee Flynn from Monmouth University won Coach of the Year.

Aitana Martinez-Montoya – FDU Forward

Alexandra Blom – James Madison Goalkeeper

Maddy Theraiult – Fairfield University Forward

Kylee Flynn – Monmouth University Coach

ECAC Division III Women’s Soccer All-ECAC First Team*

Maya Anand – Binghamton University, SR., F

Vivian Akyirem – Northeastern University, Fr., F

Aitana Martinez-Montoya – FDU, So., F

Olivia McKnight – Binghamton University, Sr., M

Maddie Mills – Fairfield University, Sr., M

Hannah Bebar – Harvard University, So., M

Sara Brocious – Rutgers University, Jr., M

Jessi Rossman – Monmouth University, Gr., D

Anja Suttner – Hofstra University, Sr., D

Jade Rose – Harvard University, So., D

Emily Mason – Rutgers University, So., D

Halle Rogers – University of Maine, Sr., D

Alexandra Blom – James Madison University, Rs-Jr., GK

ECAC Division III Women’s Soccer All-ECAC Second Team

Lauren Bonavita – University of Massachusetts, So., F

Brittany Raphino – Brown University, Gr., F

Maddy Theraiult – Fairfield University, Fr., F

Roma McLaughlin – CCSU, Sr., M

Lea Egner – Fairleigh Dickinson, Gr., M

Jessie Hunt—Northeastern University, Jr., M

Kiley Yepes – CCSU, Fr., D

Brittany Munson – James Madison University, Rs-Jr., D

Alivia Kelly – University of New Hampshire, Jo., D

Jenna Oldham – Boston University, Rs-Sr., D

Kira Kutzinski – University of Maine, Sr., GK

*additional due to ties in voting

