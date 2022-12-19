ECAC Announces 2022 Division I Men’s Soccer All-ECAC and Major Awards



DANBURY, Conn. – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced its 2022 Division I Men’s Soccer All-ECAC Teams and major awards.

Both Rutgers University and The University of New Hampshire came away with two awards. MD Meyers of Rutgers was voted Offensive Player of the Year and his teammate Cole Cruthers won Rookie of the Year. New Hampshire’s Moise Bombito won Defensive Player of the Year while Marc Hubbard won Coach of the Year.



MD Myers – Rutgers Forward



Moise Bombito – New Hampshire Defender



Cole Cruthers – Rutgers Midfielder



Marc Hubbard – New Hampshire Coach

ECAC Division III Men’s Soccer All-ECAC First Team

MD Myers – Rutgers University, Sr., F

Levonte Johnson – Syracuse University, Sr., F

Ryan Carmichael – Hofstra University, Jr., F

Yannick Bright – University of New Hampshire, Jr., M

Eliot Goldthrop—Hofstra University, So., M

David Jackson – Navy, Jr., M

Moise Bombito – University of New Hampshire, Jr., D

Griffin Roach – Boston University, Sr., D

Connor Drought – Cornell University, Sr., D

Hugo Bacharach – Fairleigh Dickinson University, Jr., D

Francesco Montali – Boston University, Sr., GK

ECAC Division III Men’s Soccer All-ECAC Second Team*

Nathan Opoku – Syracuse University, So., F

Stefan Sigurdarson – Boston College, Sr., F

Alex Hughes – University of Massachusetts, Jr., F

Thomas Storodegard – Siena College, So., F

William Ebbinge—Harvard University, Jr., M

Jason Bouregy – Rutgers University, Jr., M

Maximus Barboto – NJIT, Fr., M

Ask Ekeland – Duquesne University, Fr., M

Henrique Cruz – Marist College, Sr., D

Victor Souza – Boston College, Sr., D

JD Wagner – Navy, Sr., D

Timo Hummrich – Fordham University, Gr., D

Spencer King – Fairleigh Dickinson University, Sr., GK

*additional due to ties in voting

