ECAC Announces 2022 DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship Field

DANBURY, Conn. (11/7/22) – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced Kean University as the top overall seed in the 2022 ECAC Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship, while New Jersey City University will host all Championship matches starting on Saturday, November 12.

NJCU will host the weekend, consisting of the quarterfinals on Saturday and the semifinals and Finals on Sunday. Quarterfinal #1 and #2 will be played simultaneously on separate courts on Saturday at noon. Quarterfinals #3 and #4 will also be played simultaneously at 2:00 pm. No matches will be played simultaneously on Sunday.

Quarterfinals – Saturday Nov. 12 at NJCU

QF #1: Well. 1 Kean University vs No. 8 Brooklyn College at 12:00 pm

QF #2: Well. 4 NJCU vs. No. 5 FDU – Florham at 12:00 pm

QF #3: Well. 3 Grove City College vs No. 6 Penn State Behrend at 2:00 p.m

QF #4: Well. 2 Cabrini University vs No. 7 St. Vincent College at 2:00 p.m

Semifinals – Sunday Nov. 13 at NJCU

Semifinal #1: Winner QF #1 vs Winner QF #2 at 10:00 am

Semifinal #2: Winner QF #3 vs Winner QF #4 at 12:00 pm

Championship – Sunday, Nov. 13 at NJCU

Winner Semifinal #1 vs. Winner Semifinal #2 at 2:00 pm