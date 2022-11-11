ECAC Announces 2022 DIII Men’s Soccer Championship Field



DANBURY, Conn. – The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced Alvernia University will be the overall top-seed of the 2022 ECAC Division III Men’s Soccer Championship. Goucher College, Penn State Behrend, Rutgers Newark, and Ramapo College will be the sites of the first two rounds. First round play of the tournament will begin on Saturday, November 12.

In pod 1 Hosted by Goucher College, the top overall seed Alvernia has a bye to sunday and will play the Winner of No. 2 Goucher College and No. 3 Neumann University.

In pod 4 Hosted by Penn State Behrend, No. 1 PSU Behrend will play No. 2 Pitt Greensburg for the right to advance to the next weekend.

In pod 3 Hosted by Rutgers Newark, No. 2 FDU-Florham will battle No. 3 Hunter College for the right to play Rutgers Newark on Sunday.

In pod 2 Hosted by Ramapo College, No. 2 New Jersey City University will play No. 3 Saint Elizabeth University. Ramapo awaits the Winner on Sunday.

The winners of each pod will go on to compete in the semifinal round on Saturday, November 19, hosted by the highest seed that Advances who has opted to host.

All times are TBD. Hosting schools will coordinate with their traveling institutions to determine game times.

Pod 1 First Round – Saturday, Nov. 12 & Sunday, Nov. 13 at Goucher College

Game 1: (Sat.): No. 2 Goucher College vs. No. 3 Neumann University at 11:00 AM

Game 2 (Sun.): No. 1 Alvernia vs. Winner of Game 1 at 3:00 PM

Pod 4 First Round – Sunday, Nov. 13 at Penn State Behrend

Game 1: (Sun.): No. 1 PSU Behrend vs. No. 2 Pitt Greensburg at 2:00 PM

Pod 3 First Round – Saturday, Nov. 12 & Sunday, Nov. 13 at Rutgers Newark University

Game 1: (Sat.): No. 2 FDU-Florham vs. No. 3 Hunter College at 7:00 PM

Game 2 (Sun.): No. 1 Rutgers Newark vs. Winner of Game 1 at 7:00 PM

Pod 2 First Round – Saturday, Nov. 12 & Sunday, Nov. 13 at Ramapo College

Game 1: (Sat.): No. 2 NJCU vs. No. 3 Saint Elizabeth at 11:00 AM

Game 2 (Sun.): No. 1 Ramapo vs. Winner of Game 1

Semifinals – Saturday Nov. 19 at TBD

SF 1: Winner Pod 1 vs Winner Pod 4

SF 2: Winner Pod 3 vs Winner Pod 2

Championship – Sunday, Nov. 20 at TBD

Winner SF 1 vs. Winner SF 2

Click here to see the full bracket.



ABOUT THE ECAC

The ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference) is an eighty-two-year-old organization with well over 200 member schools across all three NCAA Divisions – I, II and III. The ECAC exists to enhance the experience of student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics and provides great value for Universities and Colleges by sponsoring championships, leagues, Bowl games, tournaments and other competitions throughout the Northeast. The ECAC’s esports platform is growing and now totals more than sixty Colleges and Universities and is expanding the Geographic footprint for the conference nationally. The ECAC is also sponsoring competitions and leagues involving other varsity and club sports that do not fall under the umbrella of the NCAA.

STAY CONNECTED

Stay updated on the latest news, Championships and more by connecting with the ECAC on Facebook (ECACSports), Twitter (@ECACSports) and Instagram (@ECACSports).