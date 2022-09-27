EBRD Literature Prize 2023 open for submissions

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched the EBRD Literature Prize 2023.

The EBRD Literature Prize 2023 will be awarded to both the Writer and the Translator of the best work of literary fiction written in any language of the EBRD regions, translated into English.

Submissions for the EBRD Literature Prize 2023 may only be made for books translated into English for the first time between 15 November 2021 and 14 November 2022, by European (including UK) Publishers with an ISBN and the price printed in the currency of a European country .

The first prize, worth €20,000, will be equally divided between the winning author and translator. The two runner-up books will each receive a prize of €4,000, also equally split between author and translator.

The shortlist will be announced in March 2023. This will be followed by an announcement of the three Finalists in April 2023. An Awards ceremony will be held at EBRD Headquarters in London.

The deadline for submissions is 30 November 2022.

The Winner of the EBRD Literature Prize 2022 was the Ukrainian book ‘The Orphanage’, written by the widely acclaimed Ukrainian Writer and poet Serhiy Zhadan.

