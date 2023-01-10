Ebony City Soccer Club remembers sports legend

Edson Arantes do Nascimento mailed a letter in 1983 to Charleston youth soccer Coach Osei Chandler to congratulate him and others for their success in coaching the young players of the Ebony City Soccer Club.

“It has always been my dream to work with children. … My sincere congratulations to you for your excellent work and your devotion to this most special task and challenge,” Nascimento wrote.

The one-page, type-written letter came from the renowned soccer player known worldwide by just one name — Pelé.

Chandler was saddened when he learned the Brazilian soccer star, who perfected the bicycle kick, had passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 82. “I also had a grateful feeling that [the players] had a chance to interact with the great Pelé,” Chandler said. “They inspired my kids to want to play soccer.”

The letter was read to the players and served as a morale boost for the young team that was formed in the summer of 1981. Chandler placed the letter in the team’s scrapbook. He had hoped Pelé would come to Charleston to meet the players, informally known as the Lil’ Peles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button