Ebony City Soccer Club remembers sports legend

Edson Arantes do Nascimento mailed a letter in 1983 to Charleston youth soccer Coach Osei Chandler to congratulate him and others for their success in coaching the young players of the Ebony City Soccer Club.

“It has always been my dream to work with children. … My sincere congratulations to you for your excellent work and your devotion to this most special task and challenge,” Nascimento wrote.

The one-page, type-written letter came from the renowned soccer player known worldwide by just one name — Pelé.

Chandler was saddened when he learned the Brazilian soccer star, who perfected the bicycle kick, had passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 82. “I also had a grateful feeling that [the players] had a chance to interact with the great Pelé,” Chandler said. “They inspired my kids to want to play soccer.”

The letter was read to the players and served as a morale boost for the young team that was formed in the summer of 1981. Chandler placed the letter in the team’s scrapbook. He had hoped Pelé would come to Charleston to meet the players, informally known as the Lil’ Peles.

It had been recommended to Chandler that the team send Pelé a scrapbook of the club’s early success and regular articles about the team that appeared in the Charleston Chronicle. The team members also wrote a dozen letters to Pelé. An intermediary delivered it to him.

The Ebony City Soccer Club consisted of four teams with an average of 14 children on each squad. In 1982, the boys team, age 12 and younger, won a state championship. Two years later, the girls team was also the best in the state.

In the summer of 2022, the Ebony City Soccer Club celebrated its 41st anniversary. Chandler formed the club with his wife, the late Sadeeka Joyner-Chandler, and Jorge “Cito” Lindsay, his childhood friend.

Vince Ashby, the club’s current president and coach, shares Chandler’s feelings on the passing of Pelé. “My heart goes out to his family,” he said. “I felt like we have a connection with him… I am grateful that when the [club] began the nickname Lil’ Peles was chosen,” he said. “What a name to have because he was such a giving person.”

In the summer of 1981, after the team was formed, Chandler showed the players a VHS tape of Pelé’s training techniques. They met in the late Wendell Johnson’s photography studio on Rutledge Avenue. Then the players searched for a nickname. Los Peles was considered. But Johnson said, “’No you fool! You’ve los the game already,’” Chandler recalled. Little Peles was considered. Then Johnson suggested Lil’ Peles, with an abbreviated “little” to put a Gullah touch on the club’s name.

Currently, the club has 50 to 60 boys and girls who compete on teams that are Affiliated with the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association and the City of Charleston Parks and Recreation Department, said Ashby, who’s been a Coach with the club since the late 1980s.

For Ashby, coaching is “a calling to try to help us [players] to become productive citizens,” he said. “We want to make a difference with our players in terms of their development.”