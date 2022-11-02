EBF upsets Wapsie Valley in state volleyball quarterfinals

Well. 7-ranked Rockets fine with being underdogs in 4-set win

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Whitney Klyn (2) high fives Lily Davis (4) as she and teammates celebrate their 2A quarterfinal win over Wapsie Valley at the 2022 State Volleyball Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont won 3-1. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CORALVILLE — The beaming smile on Molly Shafer’s face told the story.

“We were the underdog and we didn’t have anything to lose,” said the Eddyville EBF senior. “We just came out guns blazing and here we are.”

Where the No. 7 Rockets are now in the Class 2A state semifinals after an impressive 25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 25-21 win over No. 3 Wapsie Valley in a quarterfinal round match at Xtream Arena.

With Shafer and fellow outside hitter Whitney Klyn leading the way, Coach Gladys Genskow’s team moved to 31-6 and opposite Western Christian in a 4 pm semifinal match on Wednesday.

Wapsie Valley closes its season at 40-4.

“One of the things we have been doing pretty well all season is serving aggressively,” Genskow said. “I thought our touch serving took them out of system enough times to be able to better the ball for our side.

“I also thought we played pretty scrappy defense compared to what we have been doing in the past. We have been getting better and better on defense and this is the right time of the year for that to happen.”

The EBF offense wasn’t bad either.

Wapsie Valley Coach Austin Shepherd said his team struggled containing the outside attacks from Shafer and Klyn.

“EBF really did a great job of keeping their ball in the system,” he said. “Their power outside was great and those two (Shafer and Klyn) were even running from the back row. Normally in transition you have a little time to reset, but they didn’t really give us that chance.”

It appeared Wapsie Valley found its rhythm in the second set, Rolling to a big win.

“We just weren’t able to maintain that momentum in the next two sets,” Shepherd said.

The ability for EBF to quickly forget the second set loss was big, according to Shafer.

“We just kind of threw that set away, it didn’t mean anything,” said Shafer, who finished with 24 kills. “We just went out like we were starting over.”

The underdog role continues in the semifinals against longtime state power Western Christian.

“That’s OK,” Genskow said. “I still don’t think we’ve played our 100 percent best volleyball yet.”

Klyn had 17 kills for the winners. Hannah Knight led Wapsie Valley with 13 kills.