Ebanks-Wilks to create space of music & arts for WB Seniors on Nov 23

MP Katherine Ebanks-Wilks appeared on Radio Cayman’s ‘Talk Today’ show recently with host, Sterling Dwayne Ebanks, where she shared information about a seniors’ Thanksgiving lunch that she will be hosting on November 23 at the West Bay Heritage Park from 11am to 2pm .

As to what Seniors and their families can expect at the event, MP Ebanks-Wilks shared that “During that time, we’ll be having live music and then, after lunch we’ll be having some games and then a time of art display … and crafts which will be for sale to the general public.”

And then later on in the evening, we’re gonna have a space [called] ‘arts in the park’ which will be focusing on live music. So, if you have Musicians out there that just wanna have a jam session, there’s gonna be Jam night, karaoke, floatery.

She explained further.

Regarding the closing time for the evening portion of the event, MP Ebanks-Wilks said that they “will probably try to tie things up between 8 and 9pm since it is a week night.”

Clarifying whether the event was only limited to seniors, MP Ebanks-Wilks said:

We’re also inviting those who are in the community that may not fall in the category of being a senior, but you’re an artist of some sort, please come out, bring your art work, put it on display and maybe someone will appreciate your art and want to buy it.

MP Ebanks-Wilks also emphasized the value of people simply coming out and showing their support at the event, summing up her thoughts that “Having a good turn out and having the support for our artists will be really beneficial to them and as to the community as a whole.”