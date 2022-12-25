‘Eats Me Up Inside’: Despite Winning 18 Majors Jack Nicklaus Revealed His True Fear About the Golden Bear’s Future in Golf in 1992

When thinking of the most talented golfers that have ever played professional golf, Jack Nicklaus is still the first name that comes to mind. The golf Legend is an inspiration to stars including Tiger Woods. His 18 major championship victories are unfathomable for many young golfers today. However, the golfer once had high concerns about the downfall of his career. And in an interview, he explained how he would give up on his golf career once he feels he can’t match his own level.

Nicklaus made an honest confession about his golfing career

Jack Nicklaus is still counted among the most enlivening golfers of all time. The former Champion has made millions of fans with his amazing performances on the field. Several tournament victories have given him great fame and success in his career.

However, despite all his unmatched records, Nicklaus has always believed in being as humble as he can be. And being the person he is, Nicklaus knew that he won’t be able to play as beautifully as he did for his entire life. And so, he once made a heartfelt confession about the future of his career as a professional golfer.

In an interview in his North Palm Beach, Fla., office in 1992, Nicklaus said, “Once I feel I’m not competitive on the regular tour, I will probably totally stop competitive golf. When I’m not able to play at the level of Jack Nicklaus, or what I anticipate my level to be, it is very tough for me.’

What was Jack Nicklaus scared of?

Nicklaus admitted how he could not see himself playing badly in a tournament. “I cannot stand to go out and not play well. It just eats me up inside,” they said. According to what he said, he was only going to play golf with his family after retiring from the sport.

“When the time comes, except for social golf with my family, I’m just not going to play,” they said. Nicklaus was not the first player to make such an announcement. But he sure sounded serious when he said that. The habit of winning the majority of the tournaments he stepped into gave him a lot of pressure. And that is why he could not accept a loss due to his bad performance in the future.

The golf legend has been focused on his several business ventures for the last few years. However, despite not having played professionally for a long time, Nicklaus is still the biggest mentor to Tiger Woods.

