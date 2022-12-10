Eat, Sip, Shop: Former professional soccer player opening fitness and sports training facility in Coopersburg | Eat, Sip, Shop

COOPERSBURG, Pa. – Resolving to lead a more active lifestyle in 2023? A new fitness facility in Coopersburg may be just the ticket.

Perfect Touch Sportsoffering a variety of sports training and fitness programs, is nearing completion of a 2,400-square-foot venue at 112 Springfield St., near the Saucon Rail Trail.

Owner Matt Baker, a former professional soccer player, established Perfect Touch nearly a decade ago and has been renting space throughout the Lehigh Valley to conduct his soccer training and other programming.

Services include private, small group and team training for soccer and lacrosse, as well as a cross-training program, SportFit, that improves speed, strength, agility and overall performance for Athletes of all sports.

“We’re excited to continue helping people in big ways,” Baker said. “We love what we do, and what we’re doing actually hasn’t changed much. However, this new facility gives us a homebase, and it gives the community another space to develop their fitness and skills.”

Baker, who lives in Coopersburg, purchased the former pole barn in July and spent the past several months overhauling the structure with new concrete and turf flooring, insulation, lighting and more.

They painted a business motto, “hustle every day,” on one of the walls, and they plan to finish a lobby area with bathrooms in the coming weeks. Equipment such as Kettle bells, medicine balls and push sleds will also be arriving in time for the facility’s grand opening in January.

“Our goal is to help change lives through sport and fitness,” Baker said. “We have been blessed to do what we love for almost 10 years now and can’t wait to see the impact we can make moving forward.”

Baker has been playing soccer since he was 3 years old, and he’s been a member of several local travel and premier teams, including Lehigh Valley United.

After playing Division 1 soccer at the University of Pittsburgh, he continued his playing career professionally with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USLPRO.

He later joined other teams such as Cardosa Moriera in Brazil’s 2nd Division and The Philadelphia Union reserve team of Major League Soccer, but a torn ACL forced him to change course and further his passion by developing Perfect Touch Sports.

With his wife, Brianna, Baker also operates the three-year-old Refinery Fitness, a boutique fitness studio offering personal and small group training, on Station Avenue in Coopersburg.

“Perfect Touch Sports has a staff of about 12 coaches, and we all love what we do,” Baker said. “Now, we’ll have the opportunity to do more of it. By having coaches here and continuing to rent space at other venues, we could conduct programs in multiple locations on the same night.”

The new venue, which features a garage door that can be opened during nice weather, can also be rented for team practices, birthday parties and other functions.

To stay up-to-date on Perfect Touch Sports happenings, including a grand opening announcement, follow the business’ social media pages, facebook.com/perfecttouchsoccer and instagram.com/perfecttouchsoccer. Info: 610-442-5039; perfecttouchsports.com.

Foodie finds

Family-owned restaurant featuring Authentic Mexican cuisine and decor opens in Easton area

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A new destination for chalupas, Chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area’s restaurant roster.

Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving Authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill’s Hallmark. Read full story.

New ‘Tacos & Coffee’ eatery serving up unique creations from two Delicious Worlds in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Cappuccino, carne asada and a compelling story of Redemption can be found at a new business in upper Bucks County.

Tacos & Coffee, a takeout eatery offering Mexican cuisine, specialty coffee drinks and more, opened Saturday at 240 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown. Read more here.

New Easton area pizzeria brings Italian favorites back to a familiar spot

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A longtime destination for calzones, cannolis and calamari marinara is continuing to dish out Italian favorites under a new name in Northampton County.

Amore Pizzeria, a family-run eatery offering made-from-scratch Italian cuisine, opened Nov. 14 at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township. Read more.

Bethlehem news

Brewery four years in the making sets grand opening date in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just in time for holiday gatherings, a new destination for locally brewed lagers, IPAs and other Beers is set to debut next weekend in south Bethlehem.

Country Club Brewing, a craft brewery serving its house-made beer alongside other regionally produced beverages such as wine and cocktails, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 323 Pierce St., co-founder and head brewer Mike Kromer said. Read full story.

Personal training gym adding jiu-jitsu program, tripling its footprint at new Bethlehem location

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, a personal training gym is expanding its footprint and services in Bethlehem.

36E Fitness, which opened in early 2017 at 559 Main St., Suite 005, in the next couple of weeks will be moving about two miles Northeast to 1450 Stefko Blvd., owner and trainer Evan Robinson said. Read more here.

Lehigh County news

Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now.

“Unfortunately, our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically,” Sorrentino said. Read more.

After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023

UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). Read full story.

Closing notes

‘New chapter’: Downtown Bethlehem’s Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A home furnishings retailer is bidding Farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem.

Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. Read more here.

Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery.

88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. Read more.

Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. – A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has closed its doors for good.

Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Read full story.

Wells Fargo closing branch in Norristown area as customers move towards digital banking

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Wells Fargo is closing a branch in Montgomery County as customers move towards digital banking and away from traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

The branch at 2740 W. Ridge Pike in the Trooper section of Lower Providence Township will close Feb. 22 at noon. Read more here.