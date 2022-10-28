Eastside Golf x Jordan ADG 4 Golf Shoe DZ4525-001

Eastside Golf has been reimagining designs from under the “Air Jordan” banner for the green over the past two years. For its latest proposition, however, the Detroit-based brand and cohort has visited the Jordan ADG 4 golf shoe.

The upcoming cleat indulges in a greyscale arrangement, differing from the more eye-catching pairs previously launched by the burgeoning partnership. Perforations appear across the forefoot and collar area, with the lower heel section donning a semi-concealed elephant print pattern à la Air Jordan 3. Golden hardware lands on the upper eye-stays–a nod to the Air Jordan 12 that the Eastside Golf cohort has also taken on–while the Sole unit resembles a more traditional golf shoe with its simple midsole and brown serrated outsole. Finally, the brand’s iconic golf player logo lands on the top of the tongue.

Enjoy official images of Eastside Golf’s latest Jordan Collaboration ahead, and anticipate a Nike.com launch soon.

For more from the Jumpman family, check out the Jordan Luka 1.

Where to Buy Make sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date. Eastside Golf x Jordan ADG 4

Release Date: Nov 12th, 2022 (Saturday)

Color: N/A Mens: N/A

Style Code: DZ4525-001