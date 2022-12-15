Eastside Golf Featured in a New Hulu Docuseries

Hulu has just released a brand new docuseries titled Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game that details the origin story of Eastside Golf and entrepreneurs Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper. Directed by ESPN’s Hannah Storm, the series is divided into six episodes that dive into sneaker culture and the brand’s partnership with Jordan.

With each Episode running about a half hour, the opener serves as a primer for viewers unfamiliar with the brand and its co-founders, who met as teammates on the Morehouse College golf team. As interviews establish the connection between sneaker culture and golf and Michael Jordan’s role in creating this shift, notable athletes, entertainers and sneakerheads such as DJ Khaled, Chris Paul, CC Sabathia and Fat Joe weigh in on the still nascent lifestyle golf brand. Later episodes portray the struggles of the young Black entrepreneurs trying to Disrupt a notoriously rigid and non-inclusive industry, the challenge of tapping into Trends while remaining authentic, and the logistics of pulling off a Collaboration with Jordan Brand.

All six episodes can be streamed now exclusively on Hulu.

In other golf related news, Malbon Golf and Girl Skateboards have linked up for a collection fronted by Sean Malto.