Eastside Golf Air Jordan 1 Low DV1759-448 Release

The fashion style in the golf scene has taken a complete 180-degree turn in the sense that streetwear brands and Sportswear imprints are starting to pour more energy into these product lines. One company that has capitalized on this movement is Jordan Brand as its golf footwear numbers have noticeably increased. And this season, it’s slated to reconnect with Eastside Golf to produce an Air Jordan 1 Low Collaboration which has been officially unveiled.

From the exterior point of view, the shoes are designed with a rather understated motif. Premium nubuck makes up the tongues, side panels, toe boxes and Swooshes, all of which are dialed to a dark navy hue. Subtle accents arrive by way of black laces, indigo interior liners and rustic orange that applies to the cursive Eastside Golf branding that lands on the tongues. More Nods to Eastside are present as the brand’s golfer logo is used for the Hang tags. In addition, the insoles are mismatched with green and orange backdrops to nod to the green fairways and sand-filled Bunkers that players encounter during their 18-hole competitions.

No release info has been announced just yet, but a Fall/Winter 2022 launch is likely in order.

