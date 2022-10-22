Eastside Golf Air Jordan 1 High Golf DZ4523-800

Golf is evidently a huge priority for the Jumpman, as they’ve recently entered the category with a drove of classics-turned-cleats. The brand has also called in a bit of assistance from Eastside Golf. And following the appearance of not just one but four different collaborative efforts, it was revealed that ESG would be bringing their magic to the Air Jordan 1 High Golf.

Although fitted with an entirely different, performance outsole, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf is not far distinct from its lifestyle counterpart. Its construction is practically identical, with leathers making up the brunt of the upper. Color, though, is where Eastside Golf has gone to work: they’ve applied deep browns to the overlays, black to the Swoosh, and navy to the laces and lining. White then ties the entire palette together, doing so by way of the midsole, base, and the various instances of branding.

For a closer look at the collaboration, check out the official images below. These are currently slated to release on November 12th likely via Nike SNKRS as well as Eastside Golf.

In other news, official images of the Air Jordan 1 Black/White just surfaced.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Golf High

Release Date: Nov 12th, 2022 (Saturday)

Color: N/A Mens: $200

Style Code: DZ4523-800