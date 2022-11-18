Easton’s charter arts school loses another principal

Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School is losing another principal.

Principal Teresa Casimire is the sixth principal to leave Easton Arts Academy, which started its sixth school year in 2022. She was hired Nov. 7 to become the new Assistant principal at Saucon Valley High School.

Saucon Valley School Board President Shamim Pakzad was excited to bring Casimire aboard.

“She is bringing a much-needed diversity of professional backgrounds and life experience,” Pakzad said in an email Friday. “In a short meeting that the board had with her, her philosophy of kids-first and accountability as well as her demeanor and temperament were very attractive to us.”

Casimire will earn $105,000 a year in her new job. Pakzad confirmed she’s leaving Easton Arts Academy but wasn’t sure about her start date at Saucon Valley. Easton Arts Academy CEO Chadwick Antonio and Easton Arts Academy school board President Bridget Masterson did not immediately return emailed messages seeking comment.

Easton Arts Academy at 30 N. Fourth St. in Easton has had a hard time attracting and keeping Principals in its brief history:

Ken Hudlow was hired as principal in August 2017. He resigned for personal reasons in December 2017.

Susan Bostian was appointed principal in March 2018. She left after accusing school administrators of rigging grades and abusing their authority. Her lawsuit was settled out of court for $75,000.

Joanellyn “Joey” Schubert took over as principal in August 2018. Schubert Resigned to pursue another opportunity in March 2019.

William Wright took over as principal in August 2020. Wright Resigned in September 2020.

Ken Napaver was Hired in December 2020. Napaver Resigned for personal reasons in February 2022.

Teresa Casimire was Hired in April 2022. She was Hired Nov. 7, 2022, by the Saucon Valley School District.

Easton Arts Academy’s chief academic officer, CEO and solicitor were fired in 2019. Their ousters followed a lehighvalleylive.com report on employee complaints of a toxic work environment at the school.

Easton Arts Academy has children in kindergarten through fifth grade. It’s publicly funded but run with its own board independent of the Easton Area School District.

Charter schools were created to give innovators flexibility to experiment with new methods of education.

Our Journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com.

Rudy Miller may be reached at [email protected].