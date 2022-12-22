Easton Arts Academy Returns to the Stage with Winter Concert

Arts-focused charter school holds winter concert for the first time in two years after Pandemic hiatus

EASTON, Pa., December 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School recently held its winter concert in person for the first time in two years, showcasing students’ musical talents with a selection of songs for the winter and holiday season. The school’s concert took place on December 16th and Featured vocal music and dance from third, fourth, and fifth graders. The annual event had not been performed for a live audience since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled that our students had the opportunity to perform for a live audience again,” they said Mohamed Hagag, acting Chief Executive Officer of Easton Arts Academy. “The winter concert is a wonderful event, and our students learn so much about self-confidence and working with others while being a part of it. We love sharing what the students have learned with an enthusiastic and supportive audience of friends and family.”

Students at Easton Arts Academy take a variety of arts classes, including courses which focus on music and dance, in addition to its traditional academic program. The school embraces the educational philosophy that artistic pursuits enhance academic achievement and contribute to success in a wide variety of professional fields later in life.

Easton Arts Academy regularly features students’ work in performances and art displays. Over the past two years, the winter concert and other events were available to the public in a virtual format, with the school returning to in-person programming this year.

About Easton Arts Academy – A tuition-free Pennsylvania charter school, Easton Arts Academy provides a rich and comprehensive educational program for students in grades K-5 through Intensive artistic immersion. The rigorous and traditional academic program is enhanced with rich, varied, weekly experiences in dance, instrumental music, visual art, vocal music, theatre, and gymnastics. Each student at Easton Arts Academy is provided with a broad introduction to the arts, to enhance their future academic success.

Media Contact

Sarah LarsonFuria Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, [email protected]

SOURCE Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School