Easterseals Volleyball Challenge Ambassador set to shine

NEW CASTLE – Jeanne Jerzak is confident that daughter Carolyn will shine in the spotlight.

Next week, 25-year-old Carolyn, who has Down syndrome, will be introduced as the 2023 Easterseals/CAI Volleyball Challenge Ambassador for upcoming events.

“It’s really, really exciting and it’s an honor,” said Ms. Jerzak, whose family lives in Bear.

“She loves Easterseals. She loves going (to her adult program) every day. (Carolyn) enjoys all the people and she’ll enjoy all the attention.

“She can handle it as long as I explain it and tell her what is happening ahead of time.”

The introduction will come held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm at Grotto Pizza at 309 Auto Park Drive in Middletown. Appetizers will be provided and drink specials will also be available.

Challenge events will be held on March 25 at William Penn High School in New Castle and March 26 at Delaware State University.

Teams of 6 to 10 people play other teams in 90-minute time Slots to raise money for Easterseals. Competitive play is also available.

For more information, contact Missy Baker at Easterseals at 302-221-2078 or email [email protected]

The driving force for the events are that “we raise awareness and money for all the different Easterseals programs we have.”

While Ms. Jerzak and her two daughters have volunteered for a number of years at the Volleyball Challenge, she said, “This will be a bit different and a bit more memorable.

The event, she said “is always fun. It’s always fun and you meet so many really great people and because they’re all there for the right reason, they’re all there to help fund Easterseals.

“There’s just this wonderful feeling of inclusion. “

Her daughter will make a positive impression as always, Ms. Jerzak said and “Having her as the Ambassador is exciting because she will melt everybody’s heart.

“Anybody who meets her absolutely falls in love with her. I am her mother and I’m a bit partial but I think anybody that you talk to or anybody that she’s been around will say the same thing.”

In her five day a week Easterseals sessions, socialization among persons with special needs is at the forefront. There’s karaoke, which Ms. Jerzak said is Carolyn’s favorite day, along with walks, arts and crafts and more.

“The people that work with her on the staff are just amazing,” Ms. Jerzak said. “It’s been the same group of wonderful people there since she started five years ago. “

Additionally, “There’s also a lot of learning that goes on,” Ms. Jerzak said.

“They have different activities such as talking about different parts of the world and seeing what goes on in those different parts of the world.”

Everyone involved is indeed pulling for the same thing, Ms. Jerzak said.

“I know that different state representatives play volleyball so it doesn’t matter whether you’re Democrat or Republican because they’re all there for the same reason,” she said.

“So they’re all there to support Easterseals. There’s it’s almost, in a sense, a party atmosphere.

“There’s a lot of activities going on and everybody’s just there to support the same cause.

“It’s just fun and uplifting at the same time.”

The events are orchestrated by Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore. CAI, an information technology consulting organization, is the title sponsor for the 20th year.

The organization describes its purpose as “leading the way to an inclusive community through its innovative services, which include: children’s therapies, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, supported employment, personal attendant services, senior services, recreational camping, respite services , and services for caregivers.”

For more information about Easterseals, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.