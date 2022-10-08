Eastern Michigan University Women’s golf team finishes 18th at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

The Eastern Michigan Women’s golf team competed at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado, from Sept. 26-28.

EMU was one of the 20 teams at the event. Other competitors included Pedderline, Washington State, Colorado, Delaware, Mercer, Xavier, Kennesaw, New Mexico and Fresno State, Central Arkansas, East Tennessee State, Little Rock, Incarnate World, Northern Colorado and Arizona, Southern Illinois, and Rutgers.

Junior Anna Watson missed the first two tournaments but returned with a major comeback shooting a two-under 70 on the opening day. She led the Women’s team throughout the three-day tournament.

On Sept. 26, Watson tied for fifth at the par 72, 6,367-yard Red Sky Golf Club. Senior Olivia Loberg added a 73 to tie, coming in 27th while sophomore Kyleigh Dull finished with a 74 in 45th place. Sophomore Alyssa DiMarcantonio and senior Natai Apicholati rounded out the scoring with a 76 and a 79.

Watson continued leading the team into the second day coming in 16th place with a 609 on the par 72. The Ohio native tied for 17th place with a two-over 146. Dull added a 77 for the 36-hole mark of 151 in a tie for 54th. DiMarcantonio placed with a 158 (76-82) coming in 81st place while Loberg added 155 (73-82) to tie for 68th place.

On Sept. 28, the Eagles finished with a score of 923 on the par 72 coming in 18th place in the 20-team competition. Watson tallied a 54-hole tally of 224 on the final day of the tournament. This marks her 18th time finishing in the top 50 at a competition.

Dull carded a 77 once again for the 54-hole mark of 228 in a tie for 68th. Loberg tied for 88th adding 237. DiMarcantonio came in 92nd place after rounding out the score with a 239 (76-82-81). Apicholati finished with a 238 (79-81-78) coming in 90th place.

The Eagles will return home to defend their title Oct. 3-4 at the annual Shirley Spork Invitational. The event will be held at Eagle Crest Golf Club.

For more information on the Eastern Michigan Women’s golf team, you can visit EMUEagles.com.