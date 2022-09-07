Eastern Michigan University Faculty Vote to Strike

Eastern Michigan University Faculty Vote to Strike

Eastern Michigan University’s Faculty union voted Tuesday night to Strike as contract talks reached a stalemate, the union announced Tuesday night. The strike, which was authorized by 91% of Faculty members in attendance, will begin Wednesday.

“Our message to EMU students, parents and alumni is simple: EMU Faculty are standing up for you and for quality education,” said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate Professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team, in a statement. “But the EMU Administration has let you down, raising their own salaries while trying to reduce our compensation, and repeatedly failing to bargain in good faith.”

School administrators said students should “report to classes as scheduled and wait at least 15 minutes to determine whether their instructor will be teaching,” said school Spokesman Walter Kraft. “Students may also contact their instructors in advance to determine whether classes will be taking place .”

The school said the Faculty were walking out on students.

“It is unfortunate that rather than continue to follow the mediator’s path, with active negotiations still underway, the faculty union is asking its members to walk out and disrupt students’ education just seven days into the semester,” Kraft said in a news release late Tuesday night. “In addition to mediation, the University has Filed for State-appointed independent fact finding in a further effort to reach a solution with the union. Rather than allow these processes to proceed without impacting students, the Faculty union has moved to the extreme step of calling for a strike.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button