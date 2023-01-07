Eastern Michigan Comes Back to Defeat Men’s Basketball, 62-56

Next Game: at Northern Illinois 1/10/2023 | 8 p.m ESPN3/ESPN+ CMU Sports Properties Radio Network Jan. 10 (Tue) / 8 pm at Northern Illinois

YPSILANTI, Mich.—Emoni Bates scored a game-high 26 points as Eastern Michigan took advantage of 23 turnovers and overcame a 12-point Halftime deficit to defeat Central Michigan 62-56 in men’s basketball Saturday afternoon at the George Gervin Game/Above Center.

It was a game of lost opportunities for Central Michigan, which held a commanding 12-point Halftime lead (30-18), outrebounded Eastern Michigan by 14 boards (45-31), and limited the host Eagles to 37 percent (20-54 ) shooting and 13.6 percent (3-22) 3-point shooting.

With the score tied at 54-54, Eastern Michigan used two CMU turnovers to outscore the Chippewas 8-2 over the final 2:22. Bates converted 1-2 free throws, then following two missed free throws by CMU, Bates grabbed an Offensive rebound, and finished off a layup for a 57-54 lead with 1:20 to play. After a CMU turnover, Legend Geeter was fouled and made two free throws for a 59-54 advantage with 43 seconds left. Another CMU turnover off several long passes led to two more free throws by EMU’s Tyson Acuff and a seven-point lead (61-54) with 26 seconds to go.

Central Michigan (6-9, 1-1 MAC) was playing without two of its top scorers. For the ninth consecutive game, CMU played without an All-MAC point guard Kevin Miller but also junior Jesse Zarzuela (14.7 points per game) did not see action.

Sophomore forward Marcus Harding led Central Michigan with 15 points, senior forward Brian Taylor registered his first double-double of the year with 13 points and 10 rebounds and freshman guard Reggie Bass finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists. With Zarzuela out, freshman Max Majerle played a career-high 38 minutes and scored six points on two 3-point field goals.

Central Michigan dominated the first half as the Chippewas built a 12-point (30-18) halftime lead despite shooting just 40.7 percent (11-27). In the first half, the Chippewas outrebounded EMU 28-12 and held the Eagles to 25.9 percent shooting (7-27).

After Eastern Michigan opened the game with a 3-pointer, Central Michigan took control with a 12-0 run. After Bass hit a 3-pointer, the Chippewas went to work in the low post as Ola Ajiboye scored on a dunk, Harding followed with a 3-pointer and then scored on a second chance layup. Taylor added a jumper and the Chippewas led 12-3.

The Chippewas used a 6-0 run to go up 14 points (30-16) with one minute left in the first half. Junior Carrington McCaskill scored on a jumper, Harding converted two free throws and Taylor scored on a layup. But Eastern Michigan gained the momentum before the half with a jumper by Acuff.

Early in the second half, Eastern Michigan got back into the game and cut CMU’s lead down to 32-26 with a key 8-0 run. Acuff hit a jumper, Bates followed with two free throws, Geeter scored on a second-chance basket after a CMU turnover, and then hit a layup with 16:47 to play.

From there, Central Michigan held EMU at bay until Bates hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50-50 with 5:45 to play.

Eastern Michigan improved to 4-11 overall and 1-1 in the MAC.

Central Michigan is back in action on Tuesday when it travels to Dekalb, Ill. to take on Northern Illinois for its third conference game. Tipoff is at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET.

