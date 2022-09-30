Eastern Mennonite School’s boys soccer team plays its 1,000th game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – On Thursday, the Eastern Mennonite School’s boys varsity soccer team played its 1,000th game in a home matchup with New Covenant Schools.

999 flags lined the field, representing the number of wins (blue), losses (gray), and draws (yellow) over the years since the programs started in 1967. School officials said those flags meant more than that.

“It really embodies the community that’s built at our school, especially through our Athletic program,” Andrew Gascho, the EMS Athletics Director, said. “I mean this is the soccer program being recognized, but it’s really about the relationships that are formed in our extracurricular activities that make this so special.”

Head Coach Ryan Eshleman-Robles was a player in the late 2000s. He was part of the school’s first state-championship boys varsity soccer team back in 2007. He acknowledged the role then Coach Kendal Bauman played in the EMS program, as well as his own development as a player and a coach.

“We wouldn’t be able to recognize our 1,000th game if it weren’t for Coach Bauman’s meticulous research and record keeping over his long tenure,” Eshleman-Robles said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to be able to continue to build the program he picked up from previously committed coaches Eric Martin and Ron Koppenhaver.”

Gascho said the Flames have won 735 of those 1,000 games, and Thursday’s game ended in a draw. They said the positive and consistent team culture established was credited for their success.

