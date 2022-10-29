Eastern Kentucky Soccer Faces Top-Seeded Liberty in ASUN Semifinals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – EKU Women’s soccer prepares to square off with top-seeded and host school Liberty in the ASUN Championship semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s match against the Flames (13-3-3, 8-0-2 ASUN) will be played on Liberty’s home pitch, Osborne Stadium. Fans can view the contest live on ESPN+ and follow along with live stats here.

EKU (9-6-2, 4-4-2 ASUN) won the opening quarterfinals round against No. 4 Kennesaw State on Friday, holding the Owls scoreless after senior Maddy Lemery netted her fifth game-winning goal of the year.

Lemery’s game Winner over KSU places the Lake Mary, Fla. native inside the top-15 in the country in game-winning goals.

After defeating Kennesaw State to advance to the semifinals, EKU became one of two programs in ASUN history to advance in the tournament in the first two seasons as a member in the conference, the feat hasn’t been accomplished since Jacksonville in 1998-99.

Liberty claimed the first meeting between the two programs in the final regular season contest in Richmond, 3-0.

With a win on Sunday against No. 1 Liberty, No. 5 Eastern Kentucky would advance to the Finals to face the Winner of No. 2 Florida Gulf Coast or No. 6 Central Arkansas. The match would be played at the highest remaining seed in the field at 7:00 pm on Friday, Nov. 4.

Semifinals, Sunday, Oct. 30

Lynchburg, Va.

Match 5: Well. 5 Eastern Kentucky at No. 1 Liberty, 1 p.m

Fort Myers, Fla.

Match 6: Well. 6 Central Arkansas at No. 2 FGCU, 2 p.m

Finals, Friday, Nov. 4 (at Highest Seed Remaining Seed)

Match 7: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 pm