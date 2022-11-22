Eastern Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team Plays At Home On Wednesday

RICHMOND, Ky. – After four straight games away from home, the EKU men’s basketball team will return to Baptist Health Arena to face Brescia on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm and will air live on ESPN+. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.

Eastern Kentucky is holding a holiday toy drive at the game and two more. Fans who bring a new toy to Donate to the Toys for Tots Toy Drive will receive FREE admission. Items will be donated to local children in need. Additional Toys For Tots Toy Drive dates are Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

INSIDE THE SERIES

– The Colonels are 3-0 all-time against Brescia. The first meeting between the teams came on Dec. 3, 2011. The most recent game was on Dec. 29, 2018.

– In the last meeting, EKU had eight players reach double figures as the Colonels broke the school’s single-game scoring record in a 145-72 win in Richmond. Lachlan Anderson led the way with 22 points and pulled down a team-best 13 rebounds. They added three steals and two assists.

THE COLONELS

– EKU improved to 3-3 on the season after winning two of three games at the Capitol Classic Hosted by Georgia State. The Colonels beat GSU on a halfcourt shot at the buzzer by Cooper Robb and knocked off UNC Asheville, one of the preseason favorites to win the Big South Conference.

– Devontae Blanton was chosen to the Capitol Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. They shot 51 percent from the field and 82 percent at the free throw line.

– In his three games at the Capitol Classic, Isaiah Cozart averaged 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 71 percent from the field (12-of-17).

– When junior Michael Moreno hit a 3-pointer with 9:50 left in the game against UNC Asheville, he became the 37th member of EKU’s 1,000-point club.

– After allowing 43 points in the first half against Georgia State, the EKU defense limited the Panthers to 18 points in the second half, including 0-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

– Leland Walker had a season-high four steals in Eastern Kentucky’s win at Georgia State.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

– Brescia is 3-2 overall this season. The Bearcats have played four contests against NCAA Division I teams that count as exhibition games for Brescia. BU has been out-scored on average 98-54 in those games against DI teams.

– The Bearcats beat the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy of St. Louis on Monday, 81-67.

– Linkin Lockhart came off the bench to lead Brescia with 27 points in Monday’s game. Javion Johnson added 18 points.

– For the season, Tay Smith leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game. Carrieun Mathis is the team’s top rebounder with 7.4 boards per game.

– Brescia has forced its five countable opponents into 18.4 turnovers per game and held its foes to 25 percent shooting from behind the 3-point arc. The Bearcats are averaging 13.4 steals and turning the ball over only 9.6 times per contest.