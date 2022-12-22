Eastern Illinois basketball pulls off all-time upset over 30-plus point favorite Iowa

There are upsets and then there are shockers.

Eastern Illinois pulled off the latter Wednesday night, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road, 92-83.

Eastern Illinois Panthers head Coach Marty Simmons stands on the sideline during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on Nov. 16, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Eastern Illinois 65-43.

(Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Iowa entered the game with a record of 8-3 and as a 30-plus point favoriteaccording to the Fanduel Sportsbook.

It was the biggest upset by point spread in modern college basketball historyaccording to ESPN.

Eastern Illinois shot the lights out in the second half, connecting on 21 of 29 shots, including 4-8 from the three-point line.

Iowa Hawkeyes head Coach Fran McCaffery talks to players during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, on Dec. 11, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa.

(Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Kinyon Hodges led the way for the Panthers, scoring 22 points on 10-15 shooting from the field. Eastern Illinois had five players score in double figures.

Iowa entered Halftime with a seven-point lead but allowed 55 points in the second half while shooting just 11-36 from the floor.

The Hawkeyes finished the game 7-of-33 from beyond the arc (21.1%).

Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his team's play during the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks game versus the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 21, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

(Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We struggled on offense at the beginning of the second half,” Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery said, according to Iowa Basketball. “We got pretty decent shots, I thought. Didn’t make any of them. They went on a, 9-2, run… I thought they got comfortable in their offense. They got some really good one-on-one players. We started going a little too much one-on-one. We had two assists in the second half, with one assist at the two-minute mark. We were trying to do it on our own a little bit.”

The win was just the fourth over a Power Five school for Eastern Illinois and the first over a Big Ten opponent in 35 years.

The loss snapped Iowa’s 24-game home nonconference winning streak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

