Eastern Illinois basketball pulls off all-time upset over 30-plus point favorite Iowa

There are upsets and then there are shockers.

Eastern Illinois pulled off the latter Wednesday night, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road, 92-83.

Iowa entered the game with a record of 8-3 and as a 30-plus point favorite according to the Fanduel Sportsbook.

MICHIGAN’S JUWAN HOWARD LASHES OUT AT PLAYERS AFTER BEING PULLED OFF REFEREE

It was the biggest upset by point spread in modern college basketball history according to ESPN.

Eastern Illinois shot the lights out in the second half, connecting on 21 of 29 shots, including 4-8 from the three-point line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kinyon Hodges led the way for the Panthers, scoring 22 points on 10-15 shooting from the field. Eastern Illinois had five players score in double figures.

Iowa entered Halftime with a seven-point lead but allowed 55 points in the second half while shooting just 11-36 from the floor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hawkeyes finished the game 7-of-33 from beyond the arc (21.1%).

“We struggled on offense at the beginning of the second half,” Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery said, according to Iowa Basketball. “We got pretty decent shots, I thought. Didn’t make any of them. They went on a, 9-2, run… I thought they got comfortable in their offense. They got some really good one-on-one players. We started going a little too much one-on-one. We had two assists in the second half, with one assist at the two-minute mark. We were trying to do it on our own a little bit.”

SANTA CLAUSE STUNS WITH CRINGEWORTHY NATIONAL ANTHEM RENDERING

The win was just the fourth over a Power Five school for Eastern Illinois and the first over a Big Ten opponent in 35 years.

The loss snapped Iowa’s 24-game home nonconference winning streak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report