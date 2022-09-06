Eastern Florida State College Women’s Soccer Remains Undefeated After Defeating Southwestern Illinois 4-0

Titans host Pasco-Hernando State College Sept. 17

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College Women’s soccer team improved to 4-0 on the season Saturday night at Orlando Health Stadium on the Melbourne campus.

The Titans ranked No. 1 and the defending national champions, picked up their first shutout of the season, defeating Southwestern Illinois College 4-0.

Eastern Florida State College Wasted no time getting on the board as Laura Cetina took a pass from Samira Roper and put it past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0 less than a minute into the contest.

The Titans would make it 2-0 with 3:28 left in the first half as Mia Elliott throws it into Morgan Gamin, who makes a nice pass to Cetina who beats the goalkeeper for her second goal of the game.

In the second half, Lena Stevens hits a corner kick to the middle of the field and it finds Ana Alvarez, who puts it into the top of the net. It is the second goal of the season for the freshman from Spain.

Already leading 3-0, the Titans would get one final goal with 28:41 remaining, Morgan Gamin makes a run and makes a cross in front of the goal where Isabelle Bernier hits it off the top of the post and bounces over the line for a purpose. It was Bernier’s first goal of the season.

Chloe Adams and Gabriella Tobar combined for the shutout for the Titans who are now 4-0.

Eastern Florida State College will host Pasco-Hernando State College on September 17 at 1 pm

