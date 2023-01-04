Eastern Florida State College Men’s Golf Team Releases Spring Season Schedule

national tournament will be held on May 16

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s golf team has released the 2023 spring schedule.

The men’s golf team is looking to return to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament for the 20th straight season and it begins with the Titan Winter Invitational on Jan. 30-31 at Suntree Country Club.

The Titans have fared well at their home tournament, which starts each year in the spring season. Eastern Florida State College placed second last season and has finished in the top four for the past seven years.

It will be the first of five regular season tournaments leading up to the NJCAA Men’s Southeast District Championship on April 24-25 at Viera East Golf Club.

The Titans will also play in the Coastal Alabama Invitational in February, and the Keizer Kup and Glenlakes Spring Invitational in Alabama in April before wrapping up the regular season with the Barry Buccaneer Invitational on April 3-4.

The national tournament will be held in Newton, Kansas May 16 to the 19th this season.

CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS