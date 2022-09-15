Eastern Florida State College Men’s Golf Team Places Third in Dan York Invitational

The Titans shot a 292 in the final round

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s golf team placed third in the first tournament of the Fall season.

The Titans shot a 292 Tuesday in the final round to post an 876 in the Dan York Invitational in Cullman, Alabama.

Freshman Adam Vermut shot an even-par 72 in the final round to finish tied for fourth overall.

Teammate Bryan Hernandez also shot a 72 and finished with a 218 for the tournament, placing tied for 14th overall.

Sophomore Murphy Allard shot a 73, Noah Campbell had a 75 and Nick Miller had an 80.

Wallace State won the tournament with Central Alabama finishing second.

“Well done by Wallace state as they can be tough on their home course,” Eastern Florida State College men’s golf Coach Jamie Howell said.

“Consistent play by Vermut and Hernandez. The first tournament of the year is always revealing and we learned quite a bit. Plenty to work on and yet the right ingredients are in place for improvement.”

