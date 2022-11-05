Eastern Florida State College | EFSC Foundation Golf Tournament Boosts Scholarship Fund

EFSC Foundation Golf Tournament Boosts Scholarship Fund

November 4, 2022 – More than 30 four-person teams enjoyed a beautiful day of golf Friday as they helped raise almost $145,000 for Eastern Florida State College student scholarships.

The winning team from Health First, comprised of William Walders, Tim Shultz, Kyle Baxter and Ken Fair, shot a score of 53 to win the Annual Scholarship Golf Classic held at Duran Golf Club in Viera.

Second place team, The Fragile Years, shot a 55 and was led by Regan O’Rourke who also received an award as the woman who hit a shot closest to the pin.

The four-man team from Met-Con Inc. scored a 56 and included Paul Mette, the tournament honoree for hitting the longest drive.

“We are so proud of this event, and thrilled to see so many of our sponsors return year after year to support the students of EFSC,” said Tonya Cherry, Executive Director, Operations for the EFSC Foundation.

“The funds raised from this event support the first generation in college students and Nursing students, as well as many other areas of study.”

A 50/50 drawing held during the tournament was won by Jeremy Cox of the Ajax Corporation, who then donated his $990 share of the winnings back to the EFSC Foundation.

As he helped present the tournament awards, Eastern Florida State College President Dr. James Richey thanked all of the Golfers and sponsors for all they do to help the college achieve its educational mission.

The event’s $25,000 Signature Sponsor was Community Credit Union. Titan Sponsors at the $15,000 donation level included Glover Orndorf & Flanagan Wealth Management and Presidio/Cisco. AM-KO Building Maintenance was the $10,000 level Hospitality Sponsor. The $5,000 level included Health First, Ajax Corporation, and MH Williams, with Craig Technologies/Sidus Space donating $3,500. The Golf Classic’s $2,500-level sponsors were Moletteire Injury Law, Cocoa Rotary, Boy’s Electrical, Carroll Distributing, Coastal Steel Group, Iveys Construction, Met-Con Inc., and Hedrick Brothers Construction.

“We could not have accomplished awarding over $839,000 in Scholarships during the last academic year without the support of the participants in this tournament and our sponsors. The dollars raised this year help us work toward our goal of a $1,000,000 in scholarships,” said Cherry.

Established in 1971, the Eastern Florida State College Foundation is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that provides financial support for student scholarships and educational programs.

Learn more at easternflorida.edu/foundation.