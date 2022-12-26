Eastern Conference Recap: Joel Embiid Has Big Day Against New York Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They won for the eighth straight time after defeating the New York Knicks 119-112 on Christmas Day.

Sixers center Joel Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer, led the way with 35 points. But what made it eye-catching was that it happened just hours after it was reported that James Harden was interested in returning to the Houston Rockets. Harden had 29 points and 13 assists, just two days after recording a career-high 21 assists.

