Easterbrook Signs National of Letter with Purdue Men’s Golf
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Head Coach Rob Bradley has announced that Sam Easterbrook has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Boilermaker program for the 2023-24 season.
Easterbrook is the only member of the current recruiting class.
“We are very excited about Sam joining our program next season. He is an elite-level player who has the ability and experience to make an immediate impact,” Bradley said. “I am impressed with Sam’s commitment to the game and his overall maturity and work ethic. He will be a great fit within our program.”
This year’s edition of the Boilermakers is ranked No. 28 in the final edition of the Golfstat fall rankings.
Sam Easterbrook / Tamworth, England / The Rossall School
- One of Europe’s top junior golfers, Easterbrook has had a sensational scholastic and amateur career.
- Won the ISGA National Team Championship, the 2021 ISGT Scottish Championship and the SIGA Home International.
- In his most-recent competition, finished third at the Alexander Quin Invitational.
- Reached the second round in the R&A Boys Amateur Championship in August, but finished tied for seventh in the stroke-play portion.
- Advanced to the second round of the English Men’s Amateur Championship in July, but was the medalist in stroke play, shooting 68-67=135.
- Placed eighth at the English Boys Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship (Carris Trophy), shooting 77-70-65-70=282, six shots off medalist honors.
- Was second at the English U-18 Amateur Stroke Play Championships in June, just two shots off the individual title.
- Reached match play at the Amateur Championship in June.
- Finished seventh at the 2022 Scottish Boys Open Championship.
- Reached the round of 16 at the 2021 English Men’s Amateur Championship.
- Won the 2021 Scottish Boys U-16 Open Championship by two shots (70-66-65=201).