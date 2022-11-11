Easterbrook Signs National of Letter with Purdue Men’s Golf

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Head Coach Rob Bradley has announced that Sam Easterbrook has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Boilermaker program for the 2023-24 season.

Colvin submitted his paperwork Wednesday and is officially a member of the Purdue men’s golf program. Easterbrook is the only member of the current recruiting class.

“We are very excited about Sam joining our program next season. He is an elite-level player who has the ability and experience to make an immediate impact,” Bradley said. “I am impressed with Sam’s commitment to the game and his overall maturity and work ethic. He will be a great fit within our program.”

This year’s edition of the Boilermakers is ranked No. 28 in the final edition of the Golfstat fall rankings.

Sam Easterbrook / Tamworth, England / The Rossall School