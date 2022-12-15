East Rutherford names Philip Russ as next head football Coach

— East Rutherford has named Philip Russ as its next head football coach. Russ currently serves as the Athletic director and a physical education teacher for the Cavaliers. East Rutherford is a 2A school that plays in the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference. The league also features Brevard, Chase, Hendersonville, Patton, Polk, and RS Central. The previous head coach was Josh Wilson.

The Cavaliers have struggled with numbers recently but saw an improvement over the last year. East Rutherford was able to field a team this past season and managed to beat an eventual playoff team in Madison.

The Rutherford County team is not too far removed from having very successful seasons. In 2018, the Cavaliers won 10 games.

Here is the full statement sent to HighSchoolOT by East Rutherford:

“East Rutherford High School is proud to announce our next Head Football Coach, Philip Russ.

‘I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the next Head Football Coach at East Rutherford High School,’ said Russ. ‘I am Grateful to Principal, Tim Torvinen, and our Administrative team for this incredible opportunity to lead our Cavaliers. East Rutherford is a first-class high school built on tradition with strong community ties, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus by our teachers and students. I look forward to continuing our process of building back our strong culture with a blue-collar work ethic. My wife, Hannah, and I are beyond excited to take on this position as we represent all the communities within eastern Rutherford County.’

‘This is Home and exactly where we wanted to be. This job is a prayer answered and a dream come true. I say that because this place is truly special. The people in this school are special. This community is special. I’m fired up to be your Head Coach, and fired up to be the leader of Cavalier Football. We need this entire community to come together and get behind these young men in our program. We are the EAST and this is Our Team! Swords Up!!!’

Coach Russ currently serves as our Athletic Director and teaches Physical Education, but is no stranger to the football gridiron. Born and raised in Cleveland County, he graduated from Burns High School in 2007. During his time at Burns High, Coach Russ was very active as a three-sport athlete. After high school, he continued his education and football career at Catawba College, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education with a minor in Secondary Education in 2011, and then continued his education at Western Carolina University, where he received his Master’s Degree in Sports Management with a Project Management Certificate in 2018. Coach Russ just recently completed his second Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership at Gardner Webb University, as well as earning his National Certification as an Athletic Administrator from the NIAAA and NFHS.”