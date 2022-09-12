East Liverpool girls play first soccer match on Patterson turf | News, Sports, Jobs

EAST LIVERPOOL — The East Liverpool girls played Magnolia to a 2-2 tie in the first soccer match on the artificial turf at Patterson Field on Saturday night.

Annabel Fitch scored both East Liverpool goals off assists from Renee Wright to give the Potters a 2-1 Halftime lead.

Jenna Jones made 18 saves in goal for East Liverpool.

The Potters (1-6-1) will host Struthers at 6 pm Thursday.

East Liverpool 6, Columbiana 5

COLUMBIANA – Ayden Wright and Connor Loosemore each scored three goals in leading the East Liverpool boys past Columbiana, 6-5, at the Ward Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Matthus Cardoso Desouso collected three assists for the Potters. Jake Smith made 10 saves.

East Liverpool will host Weir at Patterson Field on Tuesday

Beaver 4, Steubenville Central 1

CALCUTTA — Erin McComas scored two goals to pace the Beaver Local girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Steubenville Catholic Central on Saturday.

Taylor Fitzsimmons contributed one goal and one assist and Jordan Palmer scored a goal. Caiden Lamp made four saves and Tori Druschel one.