East High School gym named after legendary basketball Coach Sam Powell

East High School gym will now officially be known as Sam L. Powell court.

The Des Moines School Board unanimously approved naming the gym after Powell — who coached girls basketball at the school for 15 years — to cheers from the audience during Tuesday’s meeting. The request to name the gym after Iowa’s first Black Coach to win a girls basketball state Championship began in September.

Bob Ligouri, a former East High School softball coach, approached the school board at its Sept. 20 meeting about naming a gym after his colleague and friend Powell. The board formed an ad hoc committee to review the proposal. Powell left coaching in 2019 to spend more time with his two daughters.

The long-time Coach did not attend the vote, but one of his daughters, Ligouri, and several former players were in the audience.

