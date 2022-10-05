East Hamilton Claims District 8-AA Volleyball Crown
East Hamilton won the District 8-AA volleyball Championship over Hixson Tuesday night at the Red Bank gymnasium, 3-0. The Lady Hurricanes won the three set sweep by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-17. Earlier, East Hamilton had defeated Red Bank in a semifinal match, 3-0, as well.
The Lady Canes were led by All-Tournament MVP Tristin Sutton with four kills, 17 assists and three digs. Also earning a spot on the tournament team were East Hamilton’s Georgia Dobson, Saylor Clark, Chelsie Snyder and Savannah Hughes.
Lady Canes on the All-District team were Georgia Dobson, Hana Suzuki, Julia Culpepper and Sutton.
East Hamilton Stats:
Vs.
Red Bank (25-10, 25-4, 25-9)
Tristin Sutton 5 aces, 2 kills, 8 assists, 6 digs
Saylor Clark 5 Kills
Chelsie Snyder 1 block
Julia Culpepper 3 kills, 1 dig
Georgia Dobson 13 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs
Savannah Hughes 5 Kills
Laila Ankar 1 ace, 3 digs
Hana Suzuki 5 assists
Morgan Prichard 2 aces, 1 dig
Ava Romines 2 aces
Maddie O’Brien 1 ace
Vs. Hixson
Tristin Sutton 5 aces, 4 kills, 17 assists, 3 digs
Saylor Clark 5 Kills
Chelsie Snyder 3 kills, 2 blocks
Julia Culpepper 5 kills, 4 digs, 1 block
Georgia Dobson 10 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs
Savannah Hughes 4 Kills
Laila Ankar 6 aces, 6 digs
Hana Suzuki 1 ace, 10 assists, 2 kills, 6 digs
Gabi Repko 5 digs
Ava Romines 4 aces