East End Arts to host open house at its art and music school Sept. 21

Check out the offerings at the East End Arts’ Art and Music School on Wednesday, Sept. 21 form 4 to 6 pm

Attendees will be able to meet the art and music staff to see the newest classes available at the school. The event will also include a musical performance by the EEA Rocks program directed by five-time Grammy Winner Bakithi Kumalo. The musical performance will include Solo performance by the students and vocal games warm ups with Corinne Minor, guitar by Alex Alexander and drums by two-time Grammy Winner Chris DiGirolamo.

Metalsmith demonstrations by Chris Ann Ambrey and an interactive art project for children by Renee Blank will also be held.

Attendees who sign up for a class, program of music lesson will receive a 10% discount on their tuition and an additional 10% if signed up for the EEA membership.

This event is free and open to the public and no registration is required. Check-in will be held at the main school building at 141 East Main Street in Riverhead.

For the itinerary of the event, visit the EEA’s website. To discuss pricing and details, call the EEA Registrar at (631)396-2171.

