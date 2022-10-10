East Central Indiana boys tennis, soccer postseason results from week

It was a busy week in East Central Indiana sports last week with the boys tennis postseason and both boys and girls soccer sectionals highlighting the beginning of what’s already been an exciting fall postseason.

Here’s everything that happened last week (Oct. 3-8) in ECI high school sports:

Muncie Burris’ Charlie Behrman remains unbeaten, advances to regional

Muncie Burris’ Charlie Behrman remains just one of a handful of boys tennis players who remain unbeaten this season.

The standout senior entered the postseason 19-0 and won the Marion individual Sectional title to qualify for the individual regional title in Kokomo on Oct. 15. There, Behrman will play Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian’s Rylan Doden (16-3; 3-0) in the second match. The Winner of that match will get the Winner of Fishers’ Reese Knodere (19-3; 4-0) and the Kokomo individual Winner with a chance to advance to the state Finals at Park Tudor on Oct. 21 and 22.

Delta, New Castle fall in boys tennis semistate

Delta and New Castle advanced to their respective semifinals in boys tennis. The Eagles won its 25th regional title, beating Jay County and Madison-Grant in the Marion regional, while New Castle won its first regional, beating Centerville and Batesville to get out of the Richmond regional.

More:Delta boys tennis wins 25th regional title; New Castle wins program’s 1st

Both teams saw their respective seasons end Saturday.

Delta lost to Homestead 4-1 at the Carmel semistate while New Castle fell to Center Grove 5-0 at the Center Grove semistate. Still, it was a memorable season for both teams who came into the postseason unranked but finished among the state’s final 16 teams.

