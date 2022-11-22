East Central basketball player subject of racist taunts
A video is going viral on social media showing an East Central High School basketball player at the free throw line during a game against Marble Falls High School last Friday, November 18. Then someone from the bleachers can be heard hurling screams imitating an ape or Monkey at the player.
East Central Hornets player Asia “AP” Prudhomme, who is black, tweeted out the video on Saturday, calling the incident “sad, heartbreaking, and uncalled for.” Prudhomme, despite the racist taunting, still made the free throw.