East Carolina offers three Hough junior football players

— Three Hough players in the class of 2024 have reported verbal Scholarship offers from East Carolina University: Offensive tackle Eagan Boyer, edge rusher James Nesta, and defensive back Xavier McIntyre.

Boyer and McIntyre were recently named to the 2022 HighSchoolOT all-state football team.

Boyer is widely-recruited. He holds offers from a few SEC programs in Tennessee, Auburn, and Kentucky. He also has offers from Georgia Tech, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Duke, UNC Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wake Forest are the other in-state schools to offer him. Boyer is 6-foot-8 and 260 pounds.

Nesta is being recruited to play both baseball and football. After standing out as an edge rusher on the gridiron last season, he received football offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, UNC Charlotte, Duke, Marshall, and Wake Forest. Nesta had 41 tackles, nine sacks, and a forced fumble last season. He has a 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame.

McIntyre’s recruitment has picked up after a strong season in Hough’s secondary. Before the offer from ECU, McIntyre received offers from Middle Tennessee State, Miami (Ohio), and Marshall. After today’s offer from the Pirates, UNC Charlotte delivered one as well. Last fall, McIntyre had 36 tackles and four interceptions. Hough lists him at six feet tall and 190 pounds.

East Carolina previously offered Hough punter Owen Fehr.

Hough recently named Shawn Baker as its next head coach. Hough is coming off a strong 13-2 season.