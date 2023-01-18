East Bridgewater High boys basketball holds off Rockland’s comeback

ROCKLAND — A season ago, the East Bridgewater High boys basketball team stood at 7-10 with one week to go in the regular season, Desperate to win its final three games in order to sneak into the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Vikings ultimately got it done, securing the No. 30 seed in the Division 3 bracket en route to a second-round exit.

But the current East Bridgewater Squad (6-4), one year older and similarly constructed, is likely to avert the same anxiety come late in the season this winter, now triumphant in five of the last seven games.

“I think it just gave us hope,” junior Captain Dylan Kaplinger said after compiling 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals to cap a gritty 50-45 win over Rockland on the road Tuesday night. “We’ve done it (in big games) before. We were a young team. We did lose some players, but we gained some good ones.”

One of the players lost was Jackson Kenn, a senior who powered EB to the tournament with a season-high 28 points in the seed-clinching overtime win over Millis last year. He averaged 16 points and 9 rebounds as an Enterprise All-Scholastic.

East Bridgewater players celebrate a basket during a game versus Rockland on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Now rising into bigger roles are senior guard Mike Oman – who scored nine of his 15 points against Rockland in the first quarter – as well as Kenn’s younger brother, Sean, the team’s new starting point guard and senior captain. Sean Kenn missed Tuesday’s game due to injury.

Kaplinger, Oman and Kenn are just three of the team’s standout group of 13 upperclassmen (10 Seniors and 3 juniors), which also includes impactful pieces such as junior guard Aidan Toomey (7 points on Tuesday), junior post presence Aiden Flaherty (5 points , 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block), senior forward Michael Mondesir (6 points, 4 rebounds) and senior guard Gage Williams.

