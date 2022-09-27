East Bladen Volleyball Team To Host Unbeaten Midway – BladenOnline

By Sonny Jones

On the first of this month the East Bladen volleyball team was beaten in straight sets by undefeated Midway.

Midway, which won that Thursday evening 25-15, 25-23, 25-18, still hasn’t lost this season. The Raiders are ranked No. 1 in the East among 2-A teams in the NCHSAA RPI standings released Monday morning.

East Bladen hasn’t lost since getting swept in Dunn. The Eagles have won six straight, lost only four sets during the streak, and have climbed into second place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with a 5-1 league mark, 8-4 in all games. East Bladen is No. 6 in the state’s RPI this week.

East Bladen gets a second crack at the league leaders Thursday, this time at home. The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 6 pm following the junior varsity match between the schools at 4:30.

Can the Eagles and their senior-laden roster pull off the upset? Obviously, it won’t be easy. Midway is 14-0 overall, 6-0 in the SAC and has lost only two sets all season. The Raiders have won seven straight against East Bladen dating back to 2016, according to MaxPreps, and have won 21 of 23 sets played during that time.

It should be an intense match and entertaining to watch at East Bladen. Consider checking it out if you are able.

TUESDAY’S PICK TO CLICK

OK, this time for real. This is the night. Aaron Judge hits home run No. 61 to tie Roger Maris for the American League single-season record when the Yankees play at Toronto.

MONDAY’S PICK: Aaron Judge hits home run No. 61 to tie Roger Maris for the American League single-season record. RESULTS: Judge didn’t homer for the sixth straight game, but was 1-for-3 and walked twice, including intentionally in the 10th inning, in a 3-2 loss against the Blue Jays.

TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

• 1998 — Mark McGwire gives baseball a new magic number, hitting two Homers to reach No. 70 in the St. Louis Cardinals’ season finale against Montreal.

WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

• MEN’S SOCCER: United States vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 p.m., FS1

• MLB: NY Yankees at Toronto, 7 p.m., TBS

• MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee or Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

