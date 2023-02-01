East Atchison’s Caudill to continue volleyball career at Northwestern | Sports

(Tarkio) — East Atchison senior Emilee Caudill will continue her volleyball career at the same college her sister ran track: Northwestern College.

Caudill, a contributor to East Atchison’s memorable state semifinal volleyball team, recently inked with the Raiders.

“I’m super excited to continue playing,” Caudill said. “I always thought I would play volleyball (at college) if somebody wanted me.”

Luckily for Caudill, Northwestern wanted her. She was familiar with the university because her sister, Kecia, ran track there.

“She loved it,” Caudill said. “She wanted me to check it out. I went there in the summer, and they asked me if I’d like to play for them. I thought it was cool because it’s a Christian college. It felt like home. When I went to the camp, everything was put together. I never felt lost there.”

Caudill never considered any other school.

“It was always going to be Northwestern,” she said. “Whether I played (volleyball) there or not.”

Caudill was all over the floor for East Atchison last season with 4.1 digs per set from her libero position.

“I feel I stepped up as a leader this year,” she said. “It made me want to continue playing volleyball because it made me feel good.”

Caudill’s knack for the ball was a major reason behind the Wolves’ deep postseason run, but she knows her ball skills have to improve as she prepares for the faster-paced college game.

“I’m playing a club team that I feel is a higher-level intensity team,” she said. “It’s helping me get to the Collegiate part. I feel like Northwestern will be different from high school. I need to be more aware because the game is faster. I need to be ready for (the ball) to always be coming back at me . I hope to learn more about playing the game, so I can push myself.”

Caudill plans to study in Biology with the hopes of pursuing a medical career.

Click below to hear the full interview.