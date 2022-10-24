Easley’s Goal Pulls Soccer Even at Texas A&M, 1-1

Next Game: at South Carolina 10/27/2022 | 6 p.m October 27 (Thu) / 6 p.m at South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Missouri soccer team ended its contest against Texas A&M University in a 1-1 draw Sunday, Oct. 23.

The contest started with back-and-forth action with Mizzou (5-7-4) earning the first shot on goal, but it was Texas A&M (8-5-5) who found the back of the net first. Coming off a corner kick in the 8th minute that pinned balled throughout the box, redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made the initial save, but the Tigers could not Corral the rebound to clear as the Aggie went up by one.

At halftime, Texas A&M led Mizzou in shots (8-4), shots on goal (2-1), and Corners (4-1). Hollenbach faced eight shots in the first half of the contest and was credited with one save. Junior Jenna Bartels registered the Tigers Lone shot on goal.

Mizzou began to threaten in the second half, earning two Corners and pressuring Texas A&M’s defense. In the 68th minute, senior Jadyn Easley tied the game at one off a pass from Bartels, as her shot went under the diving Aggie goalkeeper. The contest would end in a 1-1 draw despite the Tigers being outshot 15-6.

GAME NOTES

Mizzou moves to 6-18-4 all-time against Texas A&M, and 2-7-3 in College Station, Texas.

Hollenbach faced 15 total shots in the contest, a career-high for the redshirt-freshman keeper.

Easley records her first goal of the season and fourth of her career.

Bartels tallied her second assist of the year, and fourth of her career.

UP NEXT

The Tigers close out the 2022 regular season at No. 21 South Carolina Thursday, Oct. 27. Kickoff inside Eugene E. Stone III Stadium is scheduled for 6 pm CT.

FOLLOWING THE TIGERS

