Earth and Arts Festival Returns in 2023, vendors sought for event – The Suffolk News-Herald

Earth and Arts Festival Returns in 2023, vendors sought for event Published 8:28 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

From 2017 through 2019, the Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival delighted thousands of Suffolkians and Hampton Roads Residents alike. A venue for artists, crafters, musicians, farmers, makers and growers, the event was a perfect blend of local entrepreneurs, businesses, educational organizations and artists.

After its four-year hiatus, it is back and under new management. Keep Suffolk Beautiful and the Suffolk Art League are teaming up to organize the festival for Earth Day, from 10 am to 4 pm April 22 on the grounds of the Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church.

This outdoor festival features live music, face painting, local food, family friendly activities and 50-75 vendors. The Suffolk Master Gardeners hold a large plant sale and plan to be available to answer questions and share their gardening expertise.

Applications for vendors are now open. Organizers are specifically looking for local artists, crafters, musicians, farmers, environmental organizations, and makers of all walks to bring the event to life. Vendor fees are $50 per 12×12 space, with limited double spaces available.

Interested vendors are encouraged to apply early. For an application email [email protected] or visit https://www.suffolkartleague.com/suffolk-earth-and-arts-festival.html

Still over half a year away, the excitement is already beginning to build. “The Suffolk Art League is pleased to be partnering with Keep Suffolk Beautiful to bring this fun, family friendly event back to Suffolk,” Suffolk Art League Executive Director Linda Bunch said. “We are delighted that the Earth and Arts Festival will give artisans and fine crafters the opportunity to get their work in front of the public. We are currently seeking vendors, and encourage interested parties to submit an application.”

Anyone with a question should call Audrey Dennis at 207-522-3709 or email [email protected]