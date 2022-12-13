Earps, Daly and the Women’s Super League Team of the Season so far

There have been so many top performers in the WSL this season that there is no way they could all fit into one XI.

Earps has been superb in goal, but it is worth shouting out young Emily Ramsey, is on loan at Everton from United, who has really caught the eye in her handful of appearances on Merseyside. No goalkeeper in the league has a better save percentage than the 22-year-old.

Dan Turner was unlucky to miss out on a place in defence, as she is doing a great job at Aston Villa since being moved to centre-back by Carla Ward.

The midfield areas were especially competitive, with Villa’s Kenza DaliMan City’s Laura CoombsChelsea’s Sophie Ingle and the Manchester United duo of Katie Zelem and Ella Toone all in superb form.

No player has completed more passes in the final third than Dali this season, an even more impressive statistic when you consider she is playing for the team sixth in the table. Toone and Zelem are next on that list, although 19 and 35 passes behind the France international, respectively.

The aforementioned Kelly is unlucky to miss out, as the most creative player in the league at this point, with Lauren James also Frequently catching the eye for Chelsea.

Finally, Vivianne Miedema’s form since her break has been exceptional, while Jess Park has shone on loan at Everton from Man City and Galton, as Touched upon, has been absolutely Sensational for United and is perhaps the most difficult player to miss.