Earning a school-record 17th straight win ‘is a huge goal for us’ :: WRALSportsFan.com

I mean, what are your emotions gonna be like on Saturday? Obviously you do have a chance to come back, but you’ll be running out there on the field potentially for the last time. Yeah. Just having that potential. Um, it’ll be a little bit emotional, I’d say. Um, not 100% decided on what I’m doing yet. Obviously some decisions to make in the future. I’m really not even trying to think about right now, trying to finish the season strong, but just having that, like I said that potential of possibly being my last game in Carter Finley, very emotional. Some of those guys don’t have an option. You know, guys like more obviously behind us over here. What are those guys meant to you and helping you get to where you are? Uh just really became my brothers, like some of my best friends. Um, you know, just all the shared experiences day in day out. Everything that we’ve been through together. Just having that bond just been so much fun. This is the journey from 2019 to now and how far we’ve come. It’s just something that you can look back on and really be thankful for and appreciate and one of those teammates is there? What is it like knowing that I mean, maybe you guys will get Reunited down the road somewhere, but you know, this could be the last time in a home game. Yeah. Like I said emotional, we’ve played together since I was three years old. Um, you know, on and off whatever, but we’ve just been on this journey together for so long and it is it for him here. So just knowing that there’s gonna be a little bit extra emotional between, you know, me and him, I’d say of all the years of this program, the fact that you all have a chance to make history with consecutive home wins and how big of a goal is that. And what would that mean to make history like? It’s a huge goal and it’s a huge milestone for this team. We want to leave a Legacy and that’s part of it. Um, and just having this big group of senior class, be able to, you know, I guess, accomplish that in our last, in the last home game of the season. I feel like that’s just like the perfect opportunity and the perfect closing for a lot of the guys who are your most likely to cry? Who’s been seeing their mom or dad. Yeah. Grant Gibson maybe, yeah, maybe Grant Gibson. What does it do for you guys defensively when the offense goes out like they did in the third quarter and drive the ball for 15 plays and 7.5 minutes, it just allows us to play freely. We don’t have to play tents anymore. We know we have support on the other side of the ball when they’re scoring points. Um, so we don’t play uptight. We play freely. We play like ourselves, We go out there and we play fast physical and just honestly just have fun in Retrospect and what’s more did uh push them back and then they missed the field goal. Yeah, it was huge. Um, you know, they all week or if the past couple of weeks we’ve been trying to, you know, Preach important red zone defenses and you know, we kind of set the tone right there, They got down on one yard line with two yards or whatever it was and we stuffed them uh and then they missed the field goal, Just set the tone for the rest of the game. That nothing that we were going to give up was gonna be easy. You guys had eight sacks, the first seven games, eight over the last two, what’s kind of changed? Um, a lot of times early on in the season, a lot of those teams weren’t necessarily not getting there, they’re getting the ball, the ball quick, whatever it is, they know we’re gonna bring pressure. So they’re trying to get the ball out fast. Uh and some of our blitzes are just hitting home right now, We’re, you know, getting after the quarterback, but we have good pass rushers, uh, just working for us right now. So we’re kind of getting into a groove and things are just working out. Thank you